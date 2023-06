AC Democratic Women’s Club Picnic in Norris Saturday

(Submitted, AC Democratic Women’s Club) The Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club will host a picnic for families, friends and members from 11:30 am to 2 pm Saturday, June 10, at the pavilion near Norris Commons, in front of Norris Middle School, 5 Norris Square.

Those attending are invited to bring picnic side dishes or desserts. The club will provide hot dogs, condiments and drinks for the picnic.

For more information, email Democratic Women’s Club President Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com.