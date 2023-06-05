AAA offers safety tips for vehicles, kids, pets

With forecasts predicting temperatures in the 90’s for portions of the state this weekend, AAA is urging motorists to keep their children, pets and vehicles safe during what is expected to be some of the hottest weather so far this summer.

“In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up by 20 degrees and become deadly,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We are urging parents and caregivers to not underestimate the risks that excessive heat can pose and to understand that hot car deaths are preventable.”

According to NoHeatstroke.org , on average, 38 children die from heatstroke inside hot vehicles each year nationwide. Despite warnings from safety organizations each year, children continue to die from this preventable tragedy.

AAA-The Auto Club Group provides the following safety tips to help keep children safe:

Don’t Leave Children Alone, Even for Short Amounts of Time – Never leave children unattended in a vehicle – even if the windows are open or the air conditioning is running.

Teach Children That Vehicles Are Not Play Areas – Don’t let children play in an unattended vehicle. Teach your children that a vehicle is not an appropriate hiding spot in hide-and-seek.

Keep Your Vehicle Locked – lock your vehicle doors and trunk even in driveways and garages, and keep keys out of children’s reach.

Make it a Habit to Check Your Vehicle– Before locking your vehicle and walking away, make it a habit to always check the front and back seats.

Create Caregiver Reminders – If you normally drop your child off at a babysitter or daycare, ask the caregiver to call you if your child doesn’t show up as expected.

Add Reminders in Your Vehicle- Put your purse, wallet or cell phone in the back seat. This way, you are reminded to look in the back seat before leaving the vehicle. You can also keep a stuffed animal in your child’s car seat. When the child is with you, move it to the front seat as a reminder that your child is in the back.

Call for Help – If you see a child or pet alone in a locked car, call 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

The soaring temperatures in a vehicle can also place your pets at risk. Never leave an animal in a parked car, even if the windows are partially open. Even on pleasant days, your vehicle can quickly reach a temperature that puts your pet in danger.

Extreme heat can also pose risks to your vehicle. AAA recommends drivers check these five key areas to help their vehicle safely survive higher temperatures:

1. Battery

Securely mount the battery in place to minimize vibration.

Clean any corrosive build up from the battery terminals and cable clamps.

Ensure the clamps are tight enough that they will not move.

If a car’s battery is more than three years old, it’s a good idea to have it tested by a trained technician to determine how much longer it will last. The test can be performed at any AAA Approved Auto Repair facility, or AAA members can request a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician come to them and test their battery free of charge. Should the battery need replacement, the technician can usually replace it on location. For more information about the AAA Mobile Battery Service visit AAA.com/Battery .



2. Engine Coolant

Have the system flushed and the coolant replaced periodically as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

Consult the owner’s manual to determine the service interval appropriate for a vehicle.

Inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking, soft spots or other signs of poor condition.

Replace worn parts.

3. Tires

Check tires when the car has not been driven recently.

Inflate tires to the pressure recommended by the vehicle manufacturer—not the number molded into the tire sidewall.

Inspect the tire treads for adequate depth and any signs of uneven wear that might indicate a suspension or alignment problem.

4. Engine Fluids

Check all vehicle fluids including motor oil, transmission fluid, power steering fluid and brake fluid to ensure they are filled to the appropriate levels.

If any fluids need to be topped off, be sure to use the type of fluid specified in the owner’s manual.

5. Air Conditioning

Maintain a comfortable driving environment to reduce fatigue and increase driver alertness for increased vehicle safety.

Have the air conditioning system checked by a certified technician.

Be Prepared for Summer Breakdowns

Even with proper preventive maintenance, summer breakdowns can still occur. AAA recommends every driver have a well-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle. The kit should include a flashlight and extra fresh batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves and shop rags or paper towels.