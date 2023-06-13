AAA: Gas prices down 4 cents last week

(AAA) One year ago today, Tennesseans were paying an average of $4.64 per gallon – the highest recorded average price for the state. Fortunately, the gas prices seen across the state today are nowhere near the record highs of last year. Over last week, Tennessee gas prices fell an average of four cents. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.14 which is two cents less expensive than one month ago and $1.50 less than one year ago.

Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, says that, “Even though Summer hasn’t officially begun, the driving season is off to a roaring start. Gasoline demand figures over the last few weeks have been stronger than what we saw at this same time last year. Despite increased demand, it’s likely that pump price increases could be held in check if the cost of crude oil remains low.”

Quick Facts

17% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.93 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.47 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 5th least expensive market in the nation