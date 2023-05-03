Y-12 awards grants to promote STEM education

Five East Tennessee schools have been awarded $1000 grants to further STEM education in their classrooms.

According to a press release announcing the winners, Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), which manages and operates Y-12 for the federal government says these grants represent “one of the ways Y-12 is investing in the development of its future workforce.”

This year’s grant recipients and projects are as follows:

 Rhea County High School, for its composting and recycling education program;

 Norwood Elementary (Knox County), for a STEM success in the classroom program;

 Robertsville Middle School (Oak Ridge), for an aviation program;

 Lake City Elementary (Anderson County), for a STEM lab for pre-kindergarten through second

grade; and

 Roane County High School, for civil and environmental engineering through landscaping.

This year’s grants will provide STEM education support to more than 2,000 students, according to officials.

At Lake City Elementary, funds will provide robotics, engineering, art/agriculture, and coding to students through expansion of the robotics station in the existing STEM lab.

Grant funds at Robertsville Middle School will allow students to design, build, and fly their own model airplanes.

Kindergarten students at Norwood Elementary will be introduced to STEM concepts as they explore real-word problems.

The Roane County High School grant is a continuation of a project funded last year, according to CNS, and is focused on civil and environmental engineering through landscaping. Students will create a computer-aided design drawing of an area around the school to include a watering system, mulch, planters, flowers, and shrubs. This unique project helps increase students’ pride in their school while demonstrating engineering’s applications to everyday life.

The entire student population at Rhea County High School will participate in the composting and recycling program, with a subset of students taking agriculture science, biology, chemistry, and environmental science working with the compost.

CNS announced the grant opportunities in recognition of Engineers Week in February. In March, a total of 22 submissions were received, then reviewed by a panel of volunteer engineers at Y-12. The group carefully reviewed all the applications and narrowed the impressive list down in order to recommend the five winners.

“Y-12’s mission and STEM education are vitally intertwined,” said Kristin Waldschlager, Y-12 education outreach specialist. “Fulfilling our future mission depends on a well-educated workforce, and we’re pleased to be able to support the efforts of our local STEM educators through these grants. We look forward to seeing the results of these projects.”