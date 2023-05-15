Wanda S. Eidson, age 75, of Heiskell

Wanda S. Eidson, age 75, of Heiskell passed away on Thursday, May 11,2023 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born July 30, 1947, in Heiskell, TN to the late Fred and Rosa Bunch Easterday. Wanda was the founder and owner of B and B Garbage in Maryville for 25 years. She loved shopping, gardening, dancing, and playing jokes on her family and friends, she was a jokester. Wanda was a family person and prioritized her family above anything else in her life.  As a sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend, she will be remembered for her loving, generous, and kind heart. In addition to her parents, Wanda is preceded in death by, husband Bob Eidson and brother Lynn Easterday.

She is survived by sister Christine Brown, nieces and nephews Sherry Brown, Thomas Alan Brown wife Sonya, Shirley Walters husband Danny and Ricky Easterday wife Tracy, great nieces and nephews Nathan Brown wife Bethany, Makayla Davidson, Luke Davidson, Rosie McNeal, Shane Walters wife Brittany and Casey Walters wife Katherine, great great nieces and nephews Kaisley, Kellyn, and Kardyn Brown.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00:7:00PM with the funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11:15AM and go in funeral procession to Wolf Valley Baptist Church Cemetery for an 12:00 noon interment. www.holleygamble.com

