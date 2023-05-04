Walmart Wellness Day is Saturday

Jim Harris

Walmart stores across the country, including in Clinton and Oak Ridge, will host their annual Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday, May 6th from 10 am to 2 pm.

During the event, customers will receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI (body mass index) and blood pressure screenings, as well as affordable immunizations against ailments like COVID-19, the flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), tetanus, shingles, hepatitis, HPV (human papillomavirus) and others.

Some stores will feature vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demonstrations of wellness products, including digestive supplements, vitamins and nutrition items at select locations.

No appointment is necessary to take advantage of these free services.

For more information on Walmart Wellness Day, follow this link to the company’s website.

