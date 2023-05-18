Walk 4 Water coming to Union County

(Submitted) Irwin’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Union County is hosting what it hopes will be its first annual Walk 4 Water Fundraiser to support the drilling of safe water boreholes for the villages of Odiridir,Kakori-Omongoje, Magara West, and Adidinga Central in Uganda. Walk 4 Water Union County will start at 1 p.m. At Wilson Park on Sunday, May 21.

Walk 4 Water Union County participants will traverse a two-mile walking trail, symbolizing the average distance Ugandan women and children travel to retrieve water, largely from unprotected sources including open ponds, livestock water points, and polluted ditches. Local Cub Scout Pack 401, along with Union County Mayor Jason Bailey and Maynardville Mayor Ty Blakely, will lead the Walk 4 Water.

Walk 4 Water is the signature fundraiser ofWater 4 Kids International, a division of Hope 4 Kids International, a non-profit working to provide clean water to children and families who are suffering through extreme poverty and disease. Walk 4 Water fundraising supports the non-profit’s international efforts to provide clean drinking water and deliver long-term solutions.

Walk 4 Water Union County will kick off at 1 p.m. with a welcome from Walk 4 Water Union County Chairperson Desiree Hensley followed by an opening prayer from Pastor Kathy Chesney. Prior to the start of the walk, participants and community members can enjoy live music and food trucks.

The BTN Bluegrass Band will play between 1 and 2 p.m. and contemporary Christian country band Forever Found will take to the stage after the walk concludes.

“This will be a family fun celebration of all the blessings we have in Union County while raising funds for wells in Uganda where millions of people do not have access to clean, safe water,” said Hensley. “The overall community support has been amazing, and the faith community support from Irwin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Catholic Church, Chapel of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Glory Church at Dante, Miller’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and Godly Woman Ministries has been overwhelming.”

The celebration will be complete with face painting, balloon twisting, country line dancing, Polynesian dance demonstrations, food trucks and dessert vendors, including Kazoku Hibachi Express, Lobster Dogs Food Trucks of Tennessee, Buttercup Bakehouse and Sticks & Scoops. Cub Scout Pack 401 will also be selling hot dogs, chips, and soda. A portion of the proceeds from all food sold will be donated toward drilling deep water wells in Uganda.

“We are so grateful to Irwin’s Chapel and the wonderful community of Union County,” said Angie Simon, Hope 4 Kids International VP of International Development. “With your help, we can relieve the genuine suffering of thousands of men, women and children that contend with multiple life-threatening challenges every time they retrieve or consume water.”

In March 2023, Water 4 Kids International hit a major milestone and celebrated the opening of 1,000 boreholes, bringing fresh safe water to over three-million people. Clean water is one of the best ways to prevent diseases in remote villages in which a minor ailment could be fatal.

In addition to drilling deep water wells, Water 4 Kids International also provides these communities with hygiene and sanitation education, as well as operation and maintenance training. When properly installed, these wells can last between 30-50 years with little to no maintenance.

Walk 4 Water Union County’s fundraising goal is $45,000. Registration is $20 for adults and $10 for youth aged 7 to 17.

To register for or donate to Walk for Water Union County, visit w4ki.org/w4wunioncounty.