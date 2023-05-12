Voting wraps up at noon in Club Madness semifinal

Voting is live for the ACTPrep.com Club Madness semifinal matchup between Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board and the Hardin Valley Baseball team!

Voting in the bracket-style contest concludes at noon today (Friday, May 12th).

The overall winner, to be decided later this month, will take home $5000 to help with a special project. In Clinton’s case, that project would be planting cherry blossom trees throughout the city’s historic downtown district.

To cast your vote, follow this link to the Club Madness home page and simply follow the instructions.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

