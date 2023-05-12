Voting wraps up at noon in Club Madness semifinal

Voting is live for the ACTPrep.com Club Madness semifinal matchup between Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board and the Hardin Valley Baseball team!

Voting in the bracket-style contest concludes at noon today (Friday, May 12th).

The overall winner, to be decided later this month, will take home $5000 to help with a special project. In Clinton’s case, that project would be planting cherry blossom trees throughout the city’s historic downtown district.

To cast your vote, follow this link to the Club Madness home page and simply follow the instructions.