Victims of Oak Ridge crash identified

Jim Harris 13 hours ago

Oak Ridge Police have identified the two people killed in a Saturday evening traffic accident as two Clinton residents.

As we reported Monday, the crash happened at around 7:15 pm Saturday when a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Teagan Robinson of Clinton had been headed east on the Turnpike. For reasons that remain under investigation, the vehicle left the side of the road and struck the historic Turnpike Gatehouse, also known as the West End guard shack.

Robinson and her passenger, 27-year-old Christopher Holt, also of Clinton, died at the scene, according to police, who say their investigation is ongoing.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

