Vernice Chandler, age 87, of Heiskell

Vernice Chandler, age 87, of Heiskell went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born January 4th, 1936, in South Charleston, WV to the late Earl Haynes and Lillian Irene Thaxton Haynes. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard “Hub” Chandler of 56 years; son Damon Chandler; sisters Arbutus “Bootie” Allen, Ida Gessel, Ethel Mae Bell and brother Rodger Haynes.

She is survived by siblings, Mitchell (Vicky) Thaxton of Mims, FL; Dreama Stair of Clinton; Will (Pattie) Chandler of Mims, FL; Chris (Sheila) Chandler of Heiskell; Ron (Linda) Chandler of Heiskell; Earl (Stacy) Chandler of Heiskell; Bronson Chandler of Heiskell and brothers Gerald and Darrell Haynes both of Sissonville, WV. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Stacy Chandler for the loving care of our mother for the last few years.

A private graveside service was held at the Chandler family cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being held by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. www.holleygamble.com

