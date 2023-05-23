Vacation Bible School at Island Home Baptist rescheduled

Last week, we told you that Island Home Baptist Church in Norris was kicking off its Vacation Bible School next week, however, due to unforeseen circumstances, they have had to reschedule.

Don’t worry, though, because they only had to move it back a week. Vacation Bible School at Island Home Baptist will now be held Thursday, June 8th through Saturday, June 10th. Hours on Thursday and Friday, the 8th & 9th, will be from 7 to 9 pm, and Saturday the 10th from 5 to 7 pm.

They have classes for all ages, including adults, and everyone is welcome!

