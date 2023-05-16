Union County teen killed in suspected DUI crash

An 18-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash early Saturday morning in Union County, and the 18-year-old driver is facing charges connected to her death.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 18-year-old Joshua Chesney had been driving a Ford F250 pickup north on Ailor Gap Road at around 1:30 am Saturday when the truck left the side of the road and went into a ditch. One of his passengers, 18-year-old Chloe Courtney, had been hanging out of the back passenger side window when the truck left the road, causing her to fall from the cab. She was run over by the right rear wheel of the pickup and died from her injuries.

According to the THP, everyone in the truck told troopers that they had been drinking before the crash. Chesney “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests and only submitted to a blood draw after troopers obtained a warrant.

Chesney is facing charges of DUI and vehicular homicide and the THP says that further charges could be filed in this case as well.