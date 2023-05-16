UCOR donates excess safety glasses to RSCC Vision Tech Program

(UCOR press release) UCOR recently donated unused safety glasses to Roane State’s Vision Technology Program. The donation was in support of the company’s ongoing partnership with Roane State Community College as well as UCOR’s focus on sustainability.

Nearly $10,000 of new and unclaimed prescription safety glasses and inserts were headed for disposal until two UCOR employees saw a different path. Lisa Russell, then UCOR’s Safety Glasses Coordinator, and Shannon Potter, Community Outreach and Workforce Development Coordinator, developed a better solution.

Russell and Potter worked with UCOR’s property department to have the glasses categorized as excess property. Russell completed the necessary paperwork and submitted it to the Department of Energy for approval. Potter suggested donating the glasses for use by students in Roane State’s Vision Clinic.

The safety glasses were donated to the clinic, which is part of the Vision Care Technology program and the only accredited two-year program of its kind in Tennessee. Through the clinic, patients can get free eyeglass frames in most cases and a promotional price for lenses and coatings. Services are available to Roane State students, employees, and local residents.

Russell said when she realized how many pairs of glasses were involved, she knew she had to do something. “I asked management if I could work on getting them donated to an organization that could pay it forward by using them to help others that are less fortunate,” Russell said. “Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person’s life.”

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company’s 2,100+ workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at www.UCOR.com.