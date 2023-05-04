TVA offering chance to tour its dams

Jim Harris

This summer, as part of its 90th anniversary celebration, TVA is offering public tours of some of our dams, allowing you to see inner workings of a dam and learn how the agency produces clean hydropower while ensuring the health of the waterways.

  • Each tour will be limited to 20 people.
  • Tours will be offered twice a day, at 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Each tour lasts 60-90 minutes.
  • Since demand is high, we will use a random drawing to select from the pool of registrants. You will be notified by email indicating whether or not you were selected. Registering does NOT guarantee a space on the tour.
  • Please do not register if you are a current TVA employee.

For the Norris Dam tours, the public can register for one of the tour drawings between June 12-25 for the tour happening on July 7; as well as July 20-23 for the Aug. 11 tour.

Registering for the tour drawings does not guarantee a spot and the TVA says registrants will be notified via email indicating whether or not they were selected.

When registration for the tour drawings opens in the coming weeks, you will be able to follow this link to get your name into the proverbial hat.

