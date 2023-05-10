Teagan Lizbeth Robinson, age 27 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Teagan was born January 4, 1996 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to Jerry Seiber and Tisha Davis. Teagan was of the Baptist Faith. She loved to sew. Teagan would stop in the road to save a passing turtle. Her favorite character was Naruto Shippuden. She loved fishing and parks. Her favorite restaurant was Gallo Loco in Oak Ridge. Her children were her world. She loved spending time with her family. She was adventurous with beauty, and she loved trying new looks with her makeup, hair pieces, and hair colors. She rocked them all. Her life was a blessing and her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Teagan is preceded in death by her mother Tisha White.

Survivors Include:

Father Jerry Seiber and Angie of Knoxville

Grandma Wanda Davis

Nana and Papaw Rebecca and Larry Seiber of Clinton

Great Grandma Hazel “Mom” Copeland

Children Grayson Robinson and Harlyn Robinson

Husband Jeremy Robinson of Clinton

Brothers Eric White

Sebastion Seiber

Sister Breanna White

And many other family members and friends.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Bailey officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.