TDOT: Expect potential delays Sunday in Roane, next week in Anderson

TDOT wants motorists to be aware of a couple of traffic alerts.

In addition to several ongoing projects here in East Tennessee, TDOT says that , this Sunday May 21st, drivers in Roane County on I-40 East and West between mile markers 343 and 355should be alert for a possible series of rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 am and 3 pm as utility crews perform overhead line work.

Next week, in Anderson County, drivers on I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 117.5 and 130 motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 pm Thursday, May 25th and 6 am the following morning, May 26th, as crews perform roadway maintenance repairs. In both of these areas, TDOT urges drivers to be aware of their surroundings, keep an eye out for slow or stopped traffic as well as workers and to be prepared for potential delays.

For a look at all of the road construction projects requiring potential lane closures or other potential delays, follow this link.