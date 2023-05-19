TDOT: Expect potential delays Sunday in Roane, next week in Anderson

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 162 Views

TDOT wants motorists to be aware of a couple of traffic alerts.

In addition to several ongoing projects here in East Tennessee, TDOT says that , this Sunday May 21st, drivers in Roane County on I-40 East and West between mile markers 343 and 355should be alert for a possible series of rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 am and 3 pm as utility crews perform overhead line work.

Next week, in Anderson County, drivers on I-75 North and South between Mile Markers 117.5 and 130 motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 8 pm Thursday, May 25th and 6 am the following morning, May 26th, as crews perform roadway maintenance repairs. In both of these areas, TDOT urges drivers to be aware of their surroundings, keep an eye out for slow or stopped traffic as well as workers and to be prepared for potential delays.

For a look at all of the road construction projects requiring potential lane closures or other potential delays, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Unemployment dips slightly in April

(TDLWD) The state of Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in April, according to newly released data …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.