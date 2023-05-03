Susan Duncan, also known as “Deputy Barney Fife,” was born May 19, 1964, and passed away at home on April 29, 2023. Adopted at 4 1/2 months, she was the daughter of Austin Duncan and Eunice Webster Duncan Rentz. After the death of her father, she became the step-daughter of the late Lamar Rentz. Susan was the answer to many years of prayer by her parents who desperately desired a child. This adoption was a match made in heaven. God’s plan has been perfect.

No child has ever been more loved by a family. She was one of 29 grandchildren of Minnie Silvey Webster, and loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. For all the love she received from her family, she returned tenfold.

Since the passing of her mother 3 ½ years ago, she has been cared for by 3 special friends: Susie Patton (“Pebbles”), Rhonda Biddle (“Princess”), and Mary Harris (“Chief”), along with several cousins.

Susan graduated from Daniel Arthur School in Oak Ridge, TN where she received many ribbons as a Special Olympics athlete. She attended Clinton First Wesleyan Church and for her entire life she considered Rev. Sam Condon (“Sergeant Carter”) her pastor.

It’s with great appreciation we thank Covenant Hospice team members Tanya, Donna, Rebecca, Teresa, Ginny, Cindy and Candice for the love and care they gave her.

Services for Susan will be held Sunday, May 7 at Clinton First Wesleyan Church, 821 Fowler Street. Visitation will begin at 1:00 with her funeral service following at 3:00. The service will be officiated by Rev. Marlin Hotle, a third-generation ministerial family friend. Family and friends will go in funeral procession to Sunset Cemetery for Susan’s interment following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any nonprofit supporting children or adults with intellectual disabilities, or to the ministry of Susan’s cousins Don & Cheri Floyd, missionaries to Papua New Guinea with Wesleyan Global Missions. Funds for the Floyds may be submitted to Clinton First Wesleyan Church designated to the PNG Projects fund. www.holleygamble.com