State releases information on TCAP scores, possible third grade retention

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDE) released statewide average scores on TCAP English Language Arts (ELA) that show what it called in a press release, “historic gains in third grade reading,” despite the fact that some 60% of Tennessee third graders scored under the state threshold and now face the risk of being held back a grade under a new state law.

Instead of focusing on the possible effects of the so-called “Third Grade Retention Law” in the announcement, state officials instead touted gains made after their implementation of a “comprehensive K-3 literacy strategy for Tennessee public schools.”

This year, the General Assembly passed legislation to extend summer learning camps and expand the eligibility age to rising kindergarten through 9th grade. Beginning this summer, students who will “benefit from additional learning supports” may qualify for a summer learning camp opportunity and participation requirements for promotion to fourth grade.

In its announcement, the state said that in the coming weeks, districts and schools will work with families to determine the best pathway for their student.

On Friday, individual ELA scores for third graders were shared with Tennessee school districts, which are responsible for communicating with families about their student’s score and pathways to fourth grade promotion , including the TCAP retake opportunity, free summer camp and/or tutoring in the upcoming school year.

Third grade students who scored “below” or “approaching” are eligible and will be prioritized for these supports, although some students may meet certain exceptions outlined in the law.

The department also shared multiple pathways to support student promotion to fourth grade.

On the spring 2023 Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Program (TCAP), third grade students showed significant improvement in English Language Arts (ELA), including:

The largest increase in a single year of third graders whose ELA scores met or exceeded expectations since Tennessee updated its ELA academic standards in 2017.

Forty percent (40%) of third grade students scored proficient in ELA – a 4.3 percentage point increase from the previous year.

The largest percentage of third grade students scoring in the top performance category in over a decade, with overall proficiency growing by almost eight percentage points from 2021 decreases impacted by the pandemic.

State officials do point out that before the pandemic, only one-third of Tennessee third graders had met expectations on the TCAP in English Language Arts (ELA).

According to state education leaders, a review of third grade ELA proficiency since 2017 shows the positive impact of enhanced ELA academic standards that went into effect in 2017, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related school closures, and the post-pandemic rebound achieving the state’s highest ever rates of third grade ELA proficiency.

Families will have between May 30 and June 30 to submit an appeal, and between May 22 and June 5 to retake the exam. Families will receive their final retention notification on June 24 if they did not participate in summer camp or opt for tutoring during the fourth grade. Families that chose to either go through summer camp but did not meet expectations there will receive a final retention notification on July 14.

Families can find complete timeline information posted on the department’s website and should coordinate with their student’s school to ensure they can make informed decisions about their student’s education, according to the TDE.

For additional information about Tennessee’s third grade acceleration strategy, visit https://www.tn.gov/education/top-links/learning-acceleration.html.

As local school systems release their data, we will pass it along to you here on WYSH.