Shriner Paper Sale May 14-21

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 41 Views

It’s time for the annual Shriner Paper Sale Week, the theme of which for 2023 is “On the street…for Shrine Children.”

The Kerbela Shriners from Knox and surrounding counties will be stepping out the week of May 14th through the 21st to raise money for hospital care for area children.

Since 1950, Kerbela Shriners have taken to the streets and storefronts of East Tennessee to ask and appeal for financial charitable support for Shrine Hospitals.

It is the heart of Shrine philanthropy and the goal of each Kerbela member to support the hospital needs of local children. Paper Sale Week is where the boots hit the ground!

Kerbela Shrine was chartered in 1915 in Knoxville, TN. For over 100 years, Kerbela has focused on supporting the medical needs of area children. Stories of local children helped by Kerbela are the main focus of the paper’s content.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Military Veterans Appreciation Breakfast is Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.