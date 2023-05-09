Shriner Paper Sale May 14-21

It’s time for the annual Shriner Paper Sale Week, the theme of which for 2023 is “On the street…for Shrine Children.”

The Kerbela Shriners from Knox and surrounding counties will be stepping out the week of May 14th through the 21st to raise money for hospital care for area children.

Since 1950, Kerbela Shriners have taken to the streets and storefronts of East Tennessee to ask and appeal for financial charitable support for Shrine Hospitals.

It is the heart of Shrine philanthropy and the goal of each Kerbela member to support the hospital needs of local children. Paper Sale Week is where the boots hit the ground!

Kerbela Shrine was chartered in 1915 in Knoxville, TN. For over 100 years, Kerbela has focused on supporting the medical needs of area children. Stories of local children helped by Kerbela are the main focus of the paper’s content.