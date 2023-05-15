Serena Aslinger, age 60, a resident of Celina, TN, formerly of Oliver Springs

Serena Aslinger, age 60, a resident of Celina, TN, formerly of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed being outside, gardening, and taking in stray animals to love (even if she complained about it). Serena was a free-spirit, wonderful mother, and “Nene”.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Mary Dean Aslinger, and father: Clyde Aslinger.

Serena is survived by her children: Katrina Teasley, Jasmine Smith, Harley Smith, Melissa Padilla, Margaret Marquard, grandchildren: Niam, Thayer, Aiden, Elizabeth, and siblings: Robin Adkins, Eugene Aslinger, Richard Aslinger, Candace Aslinger-Hancock. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 12:30-1:30 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Orchard View Baptist Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs with Pastor Jeff Parrott officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Aslinger family. A message of condolence can be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

