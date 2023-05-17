Rocky Top Health Expo and Resource Fair set for June 5

There will be a Health Expo and Resource Fair at the Rocky Top Community Center on Monday, June 5th, and everyone’s invited.

The University of Tennessee College of Nursing Community Registered Nurse Navigator project, funded through a Tennessee Department of Health grant, will be hosting a Health Expo and Resource fair. The grant’s focus is to address falling rates for routine vaccines like Polio, MMR, Shingles, Pneumonia, etc. and does not focus on Covid vaccines.

Anderson County native and the East Region Community Registered Nurse Navigator, Denette Jackson says that her interviews and the results of surveys have identified access to healthcare as a barrier in the more rural areas of Anderson and Campbell counties. The Health Expo and Resource Fair will feature over 30 community partners and the hope is that residents of all areas, especially the rural areas, of both counties will come out and take advantage of this free opportunity.

Some vaccines and children’s back-to-school vaccines will be offered at no cost during the event, but they do recommend that attendees bring in their insurance information if they have it. There will be activities for the kids and free hot dogs, not to mention door prizes, and of course, a wealth of health-related information for the entire family.

The Health Expo and Resource Fair will be held Monday, June 5th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Rocky Top Community Center, and again, admission is absolutely free.

Rocky Top Health Expo participants, sponsors

UT College of Nursing McNabb Center- Healthy Families East Tennessee Catholic Charities of East Tennessee ADFAC Roane State Community College Anderson County Health Department Campbell County Health Department Anderson County Schools’ Preschool Cumberland Pediatric Foundation YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley: East TN Collaborative Clinton Drug Store UT Extension Cherokee Health Systems Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services Terry’s Pharmacy YWCA Knoxville TN SHIP – ETHRA / ETAAAD Health Hero TN ASAP of Anderson Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge Anderson County Family Justice Center Emory Valley Center Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center TN Health Care Campaign Alan Beauchamp with Between the Lines Oak Ridge Housing Authority Volunteer Hearing Y-12 Federal Credit Union Tennessee Department of Health UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of TN Rocky Top’s Park and Recreation Department Attorney Daniel Forrester