Rocky Top Health Expo and Resource Fair set for June 5

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

There will be a Health Expo and Resource Fair at the Rocky Top Community Center on Monday, June 5th, and everyone’s invited.

The University of Tennessee College of Nursing Community Registered Nurse Navigator project, funded through a Tennessee Department of Health grant, will be hosting a Health Expo and Resource fair. The grant’s focus is to address falling rates for routine vaccines like Polio, MMR, Shingles, Pneumonia, etc. and does not focus on Covid vaccines.

Anderson County native and the East Region Community Registered Nurse Navigator, Denette Jackson says that her interviews and the results of surveys have identified access to healthcare as a barrier in the more rural areas of Anderson and Campbell counties. The Health Expo and Resource Fair will feature over 30 community partners and the hope is that residents of all areas, especially the rural areas, of both counties will come out and take advantage of this free opportunity.

Some vaccines and children’s back-to-school vaccines will be offered at no cost during the event, but they do recommend that attendees bring in their insurance information if they have it. There will be activities for the kids and free hot dogs, not to mention door prizes, and of course, a wealth of health-related information for the entire family.

The Health Expo and Resource Fair will be held Monday, June 5th from 10 am to 2 pm at the Rocky Top Community Center, and again, admission is absolutely free.

Rocky Top Health Expo participants, sponsors

UT College of Nursing
McNabb Center- Healthy Families East Tennessee
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee
ADFAC
Roane State Community College
Anderson County Health Department
Campbell County Health Department
Anderson County Schools’ Preschool
Cumberland Pediatric Foundation
YWCA Knoxville & the Tennessee Valley: East TN Collaborative
Clinton Drug Store
UT Extension
Cherokee Health Systems
Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services
Terry’s Pharmacy
YWCA Knoxville
TN SHIP – ETHRA / ETAAAD
Health Hero TN
ASAP of Anderson
Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge
Anderson County Family Justice Center
Emory Valley Center
Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center
TN Health Care Campaign
Alan Beauchamp with Between the Lines
Oak Ridge Housing Authority
Volunteer Hearing
Y-12 Federal Credit Union
Tennessee Department of Health
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of TN
Rocky Top’s Park and Recreation Department
Attorney Daniel Forrester

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Championship Round voting LIVE from noon Wednesday to noon Thursday

Live Facebook voting in the ACTPrep,com Club Madness Challenge championship began at noon today (Wednesday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.