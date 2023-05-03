Robertsville Middle’s STEAM Night expected to draw a crowd

Officials at Robertsville Middle School say they are expecting a large turnout from the community for their annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Night, with presenters from several area industries highlighting the myriad of STEAM opportunities and careers available to students.

The event will feature 25 booths set up by 23 companies or organizations. Some of the special guests include an entomologist from UT’s Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, a representative from a Great Dane rescue organization to teach about the importance of humane societies, a surveyor who will teach about techniques of 3D scanning and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be on hand to talk about seatbelt safety and crash recreations.

STEAM Night at Robertsville Middle School is set for Thursday, May 4th from 6 to 7:30 pm.