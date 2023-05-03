Robertsville Middle’s STEAM Night expected to draw a crowd

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

Officials at Robertsville Middle School say they are expecting a large turnout from the community for their annual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Night, with presenters from several area industries highlighting the myriad of STEAM opportunities and careers available to students.  

The event will feature 25 booths set up by 23 companies or organizations. Some of the special guests include an entomologist from UT’s Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology, a representative from a Great Dane rescue organization to teach about the importance of humane societies, a surveyor who will teach about techniques of 3D scanning and the Tennessee Highway Patrol will be on hand to talk about seatbelt safety and crash recreations. 

STEAM Night at Robertsville Middle School is set for Thursday, May 4th from 6 to 7:30 pm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

RSCC dental hygiene student becomes first in nation to win prestigious scholarship

(RSCC press release) A Roane State student in the college’s dental hygiene program became the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.