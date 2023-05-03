Roane State program director honored

(RSCC press release) Roane State Community College’s physical therapist assistant program director was recently recognized by the Tennessee chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) as an outstanding educator.

Dr. Maribeth Vowell, PT, MPH, Ed.D, received the Outstanding PTA Educator Award at the spring meeting of the APTA Tennessee in Nashville on March 25, 2023.

The award is given to a member of the organization who has demonstrated “outstanding contributions to the education of PTA students,” according to a description by APTA Tennessee.

Recipients must be full-time academic educators in the PTA curriculum in Tennessee. Honorees should also demonstrate “exceptional ability to impact the lives of students and the ability to go above and beyond what is expected as an academic educator.”

“Any professor knows that the greatest secret about teaching is that it can be the most enjoyable job imaginable,” Vowell said. “When I learned I got the award, I was embarrassed to think I could get an award for having fun. And it really does take a village of faculty that share a love and passion for teaching. I am fortunate to have that.”

Dr. Vowell also serves as an associate professor at Roane State’s Oak Ridge campus. She has been with the college for more than nine years.

To learn more about Roane State’s physical therapist assistant program, visit the program page online at roanestate.edu/pta.