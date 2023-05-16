Roane County to hold Memorial Day march, celebration

Jim Harris

On Saturday, May 27th, Roane County will hold the second annual Memorial Day Celebration to honor those who have given their lives in service to this country and to raise awareness about Veteran suicide.

A six-mile walk will begin at the junction of Highways 58 and 72 at 8 am on Saturday the 27th and proceed to the steps of the Roane County Courthouse in Kingston, where a program is planned to start around 10 am. The march will feature 22 American flags and will be led by active-duty and Veteran service members.

Buses will be available at the Courthouse, where marchers can park and be shuttled to the starting point. If you are unable to march, organizers say there are still several ways you can help out, including by manning one of the checkpoints along the route. Off-road vehicles will be available to pick up anyone along the route that may need it.

Again, the walk begins at 8 am, and the buses will leave the Courthouse for the starting point at 7:30 am.

If you have questions, please contact Virgil Shannon Hester by text at 865-748-4797.

