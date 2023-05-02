Reminder: Club Madness voting runs noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday

As of 12 noon today (Tuesday, May 2nd), voting is live in the “Elite Eight” round of the ACTPrep.com Club Madness Challenge, and the team representing Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board is taking on the Stone Memorial Wrestling Team as both squads try to stay in the running for the $5000 grand prize.

This round of live Facebook voting will continue through noon on Wednesday, May 3rd.

To vote beginning at noon Tuesday, follow this link to the ACTPrep.com Club Madness Challenge home page and follow the instructions.