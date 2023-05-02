Reminder: Club Madness voting runs noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday

Jim Harris

As of 12 noon today (Tuesday, May 2nd), voting is live in the “Elite Eight” round of the ACTPrep.com Club Madness Challenge, and the team representing Clinton High School’s Historic Downtown Youth Board is taking on the Stone Memorial Wrestling Team as both squads try to stay in the running for the $5000 grand prize.

This round of live Facebook voting will continue through noon on Wednesday, May 3rd.

To vote beginning at noon Tuesday, follow this link to the ACTPrep.com Club Madness Challenge home page and follow the instructions.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

