Randall (Randy) Phillip Holder passed away at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his family and Pastor Wayne Phillips, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was born to Joyce and Phil Holder on August 28, 1957. As an Air Force kid, he spent the majority of his youth traveling from base to base throughout the United States and even Spain. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Forestry in 1980. After graduation, he began a career working for the Department of Human Services, where he worked for several years before becoming self-employed.

He and his wife, Wendi Bennett, were married in 1983 and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. He was a faithful member of Main Street Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for many years and taught middle school Sunday School with his wife. Randy and Wendi were blessed with two daughters Lauren Kate and Alison Grace. In 2021 he became Opa to Mabree Jae, whom he adored and treasured the time spent with her. In 2023, he was so excited to finally get a grandson, Mason Lee.

He loved playing softball, gardening around the house, traveling to coin shows with his buddies, and visiting state parks when traveling for cancer treatments, but for the last several years, his passion was creating and caring for his Bonsais.

Preceded in death by parents Albert P. and Joyce Duncan Holder; grandparents Mary Lou and Kermit L. Duncan, Edward B. and Olive M. Holder.

Survived by Wife Wendi Bennett Holder; daughters Lauren Kate Holder (Michael Myers), Alison Grace McIntosh (Hunter); grandchildren Mabree Jae McIntosh and Mason Lee McIntosh; brother Lindsey Holder; sisters Kasandra Kuraydli (Haytham) and Kimberly Baibus (Brian); aunts Penny Pebley (Mickey) and Brenda Duncan; mother and father-in-law Donnie and Donna Bennett; sister-in-law Peyton Stooksbury (Lonnie); several loved nieces and nephews; and furry companions Rudy and Sadie.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. The sanctuary will open at 5:00 pm, with the service to follow at 6:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Main Street Baptist Church Youth Ministry.

I will sing to the Lord, for He has looked after me. Psalm 13:6 (NASV)

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.