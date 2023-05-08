Patricia Eyvonne Sturdivant, age 78, of Knoxville

Patricia Eyvonne Sturdivant, age 78, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at her home following a period of declining health.  The daughter of the late Theodore and Mildred Colbertson Sturdivant, she was born in Marshville, North Carolina on January 6, 1945 and was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant, and a devoted member of First Apostolic Church of Knoxville.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Rorie; a sister, Carolyn Smith and brothers Steve and Doug Sturdivant.

Patricia is survived by her sons, Martianez Rorie and wife Robbee of Nashville, Tennessee and Shelly Rorie of Memphis, Tennessee; daughter Philippia Hardin and husband Alvin of Powell; brother Timothy Sturdivant of North Carolina; sister, Waverly Bush and husband Searcey of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Kathryn Kataria and husband Karan, Malakhi Rorie; great-grandchild, Kiaan Kataria, and other relatives and friends.

Services for Patricia will be held at the First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, Tennessee with Pastor Mark McCool and Bishop Billy McCool officiating. Date and time of services will be announced when they become available.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Patricia Eyvonne Sturdivant.

