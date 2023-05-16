Patricia Eyvonne Sturdivant, age 78, of Knoxville

Patricia Eyvonne Sturdivant, age 78, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her home following a period of declining health. 

The Sturdivant Family will visit with friends from 5:00 p.m. until time of the Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, Tennessee with Pastor Mark McCool and Bishop Billy McCool officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Lynch-Bethel Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Patricia Eyvonne Sturdivant.

