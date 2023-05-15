Partial closure of Alum Cave Trail scheduled May 15-25

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials will implement a weekday closure of a part of Alum Cave Trail from Monday, May 15 to Thursday, May 25 while trail crews repair a section of trail damaged by a fallen tree last year. Hikers will be able to access the trail as far as the popular Alum Cave Bluffs.

LeConte Lodge employees and hikers with reservations at the lodge or the backcountry shelter will be exempt from the closure. All hikers are advised to pay attention to trail signs and follow the instructions of trail crew members.

Alum Cave Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park, leading hikers to iconic areas like Arch Rock, Inspiration Point, Alum Cave Bluffs, and Mt. LeConte. Hikers who do not have reservations at the lodge or shelter and who wish to hike to Mt. LeConte may use one of the other trails to the summit.

Trail and road closure status is available on the park’s Current Road, Facility, Trail and Backcountry Updates webpage.