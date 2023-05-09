ORPSEF to award $50K-plus in grants to Oak Ridge teachers

The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation (ORPSEF) will present ORS educators with ten grants totaling over $50,000 to be used during the 2023-24 school year at the annual Grant Awards Ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Winning educators will be publicly recognized, and demonstrations of recent classroom grants will be on display.

The Awards Ceremony keynote speaker Robert Eby, current Chairman of the Tennessee State Board of Education and former Oak Ridge School Board Chair, will highlight some current and past accomplishments of the Oak Ridge Schools and their remarkable teachers and students.

Since 2005, ORPSEF has raised and contributed over $1,000,000 in grants for teachers in all schools and at all grades.

View this year’s grant award winners and their projects below.

Honesty Adams, Glenwood, “Glenwood Elementary School Garden Program,” $5,000.00

Glenwood Elementary Garden Program envisions this project to be a long-term program in which students and teachers can utilize the gardens for current and future STEM activities such as plant lifecycle, sustainable resources, and healthy lifestyle.

Amelia Bell, Glenwood, “Beyond the Water Cycle: The Power of Water in Our World”. $4,800.00

This summer elementary students from Oak Ridge will read and think like scientists, mathematicians, engineers, and artists as they explore the amazing power of water in our world. Beyond the Water Cycle will give students the opportunity to practice in asking questions, defining problems, and developing and using models to resolve the problems within the context of Earth Science concepts about water.

Sandra Burnette, RMS, “Taking TSA to the Next Level,” $5,000.00

The vision for this project is that Robertsville Middle School’s Technology Student Association (TSA) program will continue to provide opportunities for students to engage in STEM opportunities. Through TSA, students will be exposed to a variety of STEM career options, which ideally lead them to a STEM career that they may not have thought about as a path for their future.

Mary Katherine Chin, Woodland, “Woodland Elementary Annual Art Exhibition,” $3,500.00

Each year, Woodland Elementary K-4th graders prepare artwork for the Annual Woodland Student Art Exhibition. This project would provide free-standing wire display racks that can easily be set up and display over 400 works of art.

Randy Doss, RMS, “Robertsville Middle School Ram Aviators Project,” $15,060.29

The purpose of this project is to obtain funding for building an Aviation program at Robertsville Middle School. The goal is to create a program where every student that comes through Robertsville will be able to experience designing, building and flying an airplane they have built. With this grant students would have access to electronics and tools to design aircraft in Autodesk Fusion 360, manufacture it using a CNC router and build it by hand. They will then use Remote Control (RC) Flight Simulator Software to learn how to fly their aircraft in a simulator before flying it outside.

Billie Goldston, Glenwood, “Ozobots for All,” $2,990.00

ORPSEF grant funds will provide the third-grade team with a class set of Ozobots which will enrich student learning across the curriculum and develop lifelong problem-solving skills. These coding robots motivate students to engage in learning while collaborating with others to solve problems.

Tabatha Hutson, Preschool, Inspiring Creative Play and STEM Learning in the Early Childhood Classroom,” $3,038.82

To promote STEM learning and further child development across several domains: social-emotional, physical, language, literacy, mathematics and cognition by supplementing the classroom block area in each preschool classroom. Provide each of the 12 classrooms with two-20 piece sets of large hollow blocks and each of the six three-year-old classrooms one 40 piece set of large cardboard blocks.

Katy Jones, RMS, “Vertical Learning Spaces,” $4,000.00

To purchase 17 wall mounted dry erase boards on behalf of six math teachers at Robertsville Middle School. Several teachers in the math department have been using dry erase boards as Vertical learning Spaces in the classroom and have seen student growth as a result. By adding white boards to each of the six classrooms who are not currently able to use the Vertical Learning Spaces practice due to the lack of white board space, teachers will be able to have students engaged in productive learning in their math class.

Gisela Schrock, ORHS, “Kiln for ORHS Art Department,” $5,000.00

Purchase a new kiln to replace the current kiln which is over 18 years old and served thousands of students over this period of time. The kiln will be utilized by all Art Foundation, Ceramic, and Dual Enrollment Ceramic students. This number of students that a new kiln would accommodate averages 375 students per year. Kiln firings average 3 – 5 times per week.

Catherine Venable, RMS, “Sensory-Sensitive Classroom,” $1,124.00

To turn the classroom into a sensory-sensitive space to better serve students with sensory processing deficits related to autism and emotional disturbance.

About ORSPEF

The Oak Ridge Public Schools Education Foundation (ORPSEF) invests in the Oak Ridge Public Schools beyond what public tax dollars can provide to ensure the highest quality of education for our students. The Foundation raises funds through grants and private donations and then invests in enhanced educational programming, innovative technology, and state of the art facilities for our teachers and students. We also encourage and provide lifelong learning opportunities for our teachers. The Foundation adds significant value to the investment in our school system made by our city and community members. The Foundation works to ensure that the Oak Ridge Public Schools provide the best public education possible and that our school system sets the standard of excellence in public education throughout the 21st century and beyond.