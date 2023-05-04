ORNL FCU ‘Summer Sessions’ kicks off in Kingston May 13

(ORNL FCU press release) ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) is bringing back its Summer Sessions concert series to The Amphitheater at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston on Saturday, May 13 at 6:00 PM. Headlining the special concert event will be The Larry Keel Experience and the opening band will be the Hackensaw Boys.

Keel is an award-winning innovative flat picking guitarist and singer/songwriter hailing from Appalachia. Raised in a musical family steeped in the mountain culture of the region, Keel began from an early age to forge a distinctive sound, taking traditional music and infusing it with modern light. With the acoustic guitar Keel has brought the flat picking form to its highest level of sophistication and sonic power with his muscular, yet refined style of playing. As a composer and singer, Keel integrates raw honesty and charming grit to form a unique brand of music he calls ‘experimental folk’, songwriting that is filled with reality, imagination, imagery and mood. He has appeared on over 20 albums, 12 of which he produced, and has written songs that have been recorded and performed by distinguished artists including Grammy-award winners Del McCoury and The Infamous Stringdusters. Keel has collaborated and continues to merge creative forces with some of the greatest artists in modern roots music such as Tyler Childers, Billy Strings, Al DiMeola, Tony Rice, Keller Williams, and Sam Bush, to name a few.

His latest creation is a solo album titled American Dream, whose every component—from the writing and arranging, to the instrumental and vocal performances, to the recording and production—spring straight from the mind, soul, and hands of the Virginia-born artist. Each of the album’s 10 tracks were composed by Keel and serve as an autobiographical overview of his life and career, as well as the influences and episodes that have shaped his personal perspective along the way.

The Summer Sessions Kingston concert is FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Amphitheater at Fort Southwest Point. The Kingston venue is located at 1225 S. Kentucky Street.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting thesummersessions.com.

Additional 2023 Summer Sessions concerts will be held in Oak Ridge at A.K. Bissell Park:

June 10 at 6:00 PM: Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Tim O’Brien

July 8 at 6:00 PM: Yarn, Sam Bush

August 12 at 4:00 PM: FERD, The Tillers, Hogslop String Band, and Sierra Hull