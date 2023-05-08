Jack Dongarra has played an influential role in the field of high-performance computing. Credit: Genevieve Martin/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

ORNL computing pioneer Dongarra elected to National Academy of Sciences

Jim Harris

(ORNL press release) Computing pioneer Jack Dongarra has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences in recognition of his distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.
Dongarra is an R&D staff member in Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Computer Science and Mathematics Division and professor emeritus at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he recently retired as founding director of UT’s Innovative Computing Laboratory.

Jack Dongarra has played an influential role in the field of high-performance computing. Credit: Genevieve Martin/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

In 2022, Dongarra was a recipient of the A.M. Turing Award from the Association for Computing Machinery, recognizing his innovative contributions to numerical algorithms and libraries that enabled high-performance computational software to keep pace with exponential hardware improvements for over four decades.
“Throughout his career, Jack has made contributions that have forever altered the computing community and multiple institutions, including ORNL,” said Jeff Smith, ORNL interim director. “This is an incredible, well-deserved achievement, and we are proud to call Jack one of our own.”
Dongarra joins a select group of ORNL researchers who have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, which is a private, nonprofit institution established under a congressional charter signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. It recognizes achievement in science by election to membership, and—with the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine—provides science, engineering, and health policy advice to the federal government and other organizations.

