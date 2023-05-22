ORCB Memorial Day Concert set for May 29

The Oak Ridge Community Band will perform its annual Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 29th, at 7 pm at Bissel Park.

ORCB will dedicate its Memorial Day concert to all US military veterans and those personnel currently serving, as well as to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Area veterans have a special invitation to attend this event held to recognize their service to our country.

There is never an admission fee, and the public is encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. There is also a paved area for wheelchairs. Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will provide refreshments.

While there is no admission fee, the ORCB is a 501c3 nonprofit community organization, so they will be “passing donation buckets during intermission.”

For more information, visit www.orcb.org.