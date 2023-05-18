Officials ID Clinton native killed Monday in Knoxville

24-year-old Clinton native Destiny Jones was identified as the victim in an incident that occurred early Monday morning in Knoxville by her family late Tuesday night, and by Knoxville Police yesterday.

Her death is being investigated by the KPD Homicide Unit. According to preliminary reports, a car believed to have fled from a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Knoxville bar was found wrecked shortly after 3 am Monday on the ramp from Kingston Pike to southbound Alcoa Highway. Jones, identified as the passenger in that vehicle, had been ejected and was pronounced dead at UT Medical Center.

KPD says that officers had been called to Bebo’s Cafe at around 3 am on a report of gunfire and when they responded, located “numerous” shell casings, but no victims. While investigators believe the car that crashed had fled the scene of the shooting, it is not clear if Jones died from a gunshot wound, possibly received at the bar, or if she was killed by the crash. The Medical Examiner’s Office had not issued a cause of death as of the time this report was filed.

Few other details have been released by police thus far.

Destiny graduated from Clinton High School in 2017, where she played basketball for the Lady Dragons. She leaves behind a three-year-old son named Ke’Andre as well as three siblings, her parents, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Her friends have started a GoFundMe page to help Destiny’s family pay for her final expenses, a link to which you can follow right here.

If you have information regarding the death of Destiny Jones, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165 or submit a tip online by following this link. You can remain anonymous if you choose.