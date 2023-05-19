Nicholas Manos, age 86, of Kingston

Nicholas Manos, age 86, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Renaissance Terrace.  He was born September 4, 1936 in Duval County, Florida and moved to Kingston in 2020.  Nicholas attended Kingston United Methodist Church as long as his health permitted.  While living in Florida he was a Master Plumber for the Duvall County School Board and Clay County School Board.  He also served as Grand Master of Masonic Union Lodge 38 and was raised to Master Mason on October 26, 1967.  He was Master Mason of Masonic Union Lodge No. 343 Mandarin in Jacksonville, Florida.  In earlier years Nicholas served his country proudly in the United States Air Force as Master Sergeant. While living in Florida he served in the Florida Air National Guard where he received the Outstanding Airman Trophy by the Adjutant General as Outstanding Airman of the Florida Air National Guard.  After retiring, Nicholas enjoyed restoring old cars and working on engines. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Manos; parents, James & Katheryne Manos; and brother, Arthur Manos.

SURVIVORS

Devoted Son               James Manos & wife, Rae of Kingston

Precious Daughter      Susan Manos of Kingston

Grandson                    Brent Manos of Kingston

Sister                         Tina McRae of California

Brother-in-law            John Davis & wife, Elizabeth of Florida

Several extended family members and friends

Services will be held at Jackson Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Orange Park, FL. Interment to follow at Jackson Memory Gardens Cemetery with military honors conducted at gravesite. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

