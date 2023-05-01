NASCAR: Truex (the other one) breaks through in XFS at Dover

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service, MRN.com) Of all the places for Ryan Truex to turn in a career day, the 31-year-old led a dominant 124 of 200 laps at Dover Motor Speedway. He swept both stage wins and ultimately took the checkered flag by an impressive 4.82-second margin to claim his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in Saturday’s A-GAME 200.

It was such a big day for the 31-year-old driver who has raced in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series – primarily part-time – for nine seasons and is scheduled to only make a handful of starts in 2023. Yet he parlayed this part-time opportunity driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota into a hugely sentimental victory at a special place – one that the Mayetta, N.J. native has claimed as his “home track.”

Just before steering his Toyota into Dover’s Victory Lane, he stopped and was greeted by his older brother, Martin Truex Jr. – the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion – who similarly earned his first victory in that series at Dover back in 2007.

Berry’s JRM teammate, Justin Allgaier, was third followed by Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill and Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Sammy Smith. The third-place showing for Hill, who led 18 laps, keeps the 2023 three-race winner atop the championship standings by four points over Nemechek.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer finished sixth – good enough to earn the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash incentive award for the second straight week, claiming the final installment of the bonus for 2023. He also got the big money from series sponsor Xfinity at Talladega Superspeedway last week.

For a complete recap of Saturday’s race, follow this link to MRN.com.