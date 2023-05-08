NASCAR: Hamlin moves Larson for last-lap win, Enfinger cruises in Kansas

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/NASCAR.com) Denny Hamlin didn’t tap-dance around the tap that helped him to a much-needed victory at Kyle Larson’s expense in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

After an intense chase that began with a restart on Lap 221 of 267, Hamlin closed in on Larson’s Chevrolet on the final lap and further loosened an already loose race car. Slight contact from the right front of Hamlin’s Toyota turned Larson into the outside wall as Hamlin streaked past and took the checkered flag.

Larson recovered to finish second, 1.307 seconds behind the winner, who ended a 33-race drought with his fourth victory at Kansas and exited his car at the finish line to a chorus of boos from fans who didn’t like the way he won the race.

Hamlin’s last-lap pass for the win was the first at Kansas. The race featured 37 lead changes among 12 drivers, the most lead changes in NASCAR history in a 400-mile race on a 1.5-mile intermediate speedway.

Pole winner William Byron ran third after recovering from a speeding penalty that put him two laps down. Bubba Wallace passed Chastain with 15 laps left to secure the fourth position. Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

For a complete recap of Sunday’s action on the track and off (looking at you Noah Gragson and Ross Chastain), follow this link to NASCAR.com.

(Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) Grant Enfinger stayed ahead of trouble in a race that produced seven cautions for 40 of 134 laps and forged a decisive victory in Saturday night‘s Heart of America 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Enfinger crossed the finish line 4.358 seconds ahead of Corey Heim to post his first victory of the season.

Enfinger‘s eighth career win was his first at Kansas and his first since winning at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis in the 17th race of 2022.

Follow this link to MRN’s website for a complete recap of Saturday’s action.