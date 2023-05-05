Nancy Lee Marlow, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 1, 2023, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville Georgia. She was born June 29, 1939 in Hyndman, Pennsylvania to the Late Edward and Emma Evans. Nancy went where the Lord, her husband, family and friends who needed her. She raised her family in Ohio and after retirement, moved to Clinton, Tennessee. After the passing of Her husband Harvey “Jay” Marlow and her Walmart retirement she then moved to McDonough, Georgia and later to Ludowici, Georgia to be closer to her son John before moving to Blairsville, Georgia and in with her other son Harvey in 2020 where she became a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Blairsville, Georgia. She was a pastor’s wife and very active in the churches she attended and where she touched many lives through music, teaching, and missions. She was a provider, working as a press operator for 15 years, a Walmart employee for another 8 years. She was a loving mother to five children and avid craftswoman crocheting blankets, hats, and prayer shawls for the sick and homeless. Nancy loved angels and her favorite bible verse was Matthew 25:23. She was also a cancer survivor.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Emma Mae and Edward Millard Evans, husband Harvey J. Marlow, Daughters Patricia Clair Gallagher, Susan Ann Marlow, and son-in-law Larry Gallagher. She is survived by her beloved sister Julia (Charles) Saeler, Daughter Wanda (Lonnie) Swango, Sons Harvey (Samantha) Marlow and John (Kerri) Marlow. Grandchildren Andrew Swango, Emma Hillier, Jessica Johns, Logan Taylor, Kaisha Marlow, Chelsea Meeker, and Kiran Marlow and an additional eight great grandchildren.

While Nancy will be greatly missed, we can all celebrate her life knowing that when she passed from this life, she heard the words, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant “ when she entered heavens gates.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to your local cancer society.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2023 at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City, Tennessee.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Friday, May 5, 2023 at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Lake City, Tennessee with Rev. Johnny Marlow officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee.

