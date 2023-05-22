(Myrna) Lou Viles Davis, age 81 of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

She was born in Anderson County, TN, on May 23, 1941, to the late Charlie and Ester Turnbill Viles. Also preceding her in death were her beloved son Teddy Davis, in-laws Ott and Daisy Davis, granddaughter Kayla Brown, infant great-granddaughters Gracie and Madison Davis, brothers Jerry Viles and Ray Viles Sr., and sister-in-law Bertha Viles.

Lou is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Ray Davis of Clinton, daughter Kathy (Eddie) Stair of Clinton, granddaughters Stephanie Stair of Clinton and Holly (Matt) Duren of Lascassas (TN), and great-grandsons Sam Page of McMinnville and Cooper Duren of Lascassas (TN). She also leaves special friends Nan Lynch, Kay Stratton, Ann Minga, and Bonnie Dagley as well as her sweet kitty Fancy.

Lou and Ray married in 1958 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last month. She spent the last 60+ years as a faithful and active member of Second Baptist Church and raised her family there. In addition, she retired seven years ago after spending 40 years with Methodist Medical Center.

Mom enjoyed many things, but some of the happiest times of her life happened after my brother and I were raised. With a little less responsibility and a lot more time available, Mom and Dad started ballroom dancing and fell in love with it! They loved dancing and developed some of the deepest and dearest friendships of their lives. Mom always said their “dancing days” were some of the best days of her life, and she cherished those precious friends so very much.

Mom always had a fresh pot of coffee and a smile for any family or friend who wanted to drop by to sit and chat for a while. (I can’t even imagine the amount of coffee she has gone through over the last 65 years or so!)

We are heartbroken but know her sweet boy Teddy welcomed her home with a big hug, and we have no doubt that beautiful smile was on her face upon seeing him again! We know we will see her again soon, but our world is going to be less bright with her gone. We love you, Mom, and will miss you dearly – as we already do.

A special thank you to Gina, Kay, and Nan for the help and support you have given over the past two weeks. You have all been a Godsend, and I cannot thank you enough.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 12:30 PM and go in funeral procession to Norris Memorial Garden for a 1:00 PM graveside. www.holleygamble.com