Officials in Roane County have announced that there will be a multi-company job fair this Wednesday, May 10th, from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Rockwood Community Center (710 North Chamberlain Avenue, Rockwood, TN, 37854).

Among the participating companies are:

American Green Fuels, Kolmar Americas, Inc.

Roane Silver Angels

Sauter Timber

Teijin Carbon America, Inc.

UCOR

Volkswagen Group of America Inc.

Over a dozen more companies have also been invited.