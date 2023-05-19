MRN previews All-Star Weekend at North Wilkesboro

(MRN.com) A race track, restored.

Want to feel old? The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced at North Wilkesboro Speedway, seven active full-time drivers in NASCAR’s top flight weren’t yet born, including three-time 2023 winner William Byron.

Before the festivities begin for Sunday’s All-Star Race, let’s take a gander at the format for the signature event along with trends to watch, tire info and interactive ways to follow all the action this weekend.

A handful of events will lead into Sunday’s primetime main event.

On Friday, the Pit Crew Challenge will be held to set the starting lineups for the two heat races and the All-Star Open. The goal is simple: the quicker the stop, the higher up the driver’s starting position will be for the heat races or the Open. The 21 teams already locked into Sunday’s main event will compete in Saturday’s heat races while the rest of the field will look to make the All-Star Race through Sunday’s Open.

To add extra incentive for teams, the race team with the fastest pit stop Friday will collect a $100,000 bonus.

The two heat races on Saturday will set the starting lineup of the 21 cars already locked into the All-Star Race. They will each consist of 60 laps with Heat No. 1 setting the inside row and Heat No. 2 setting the outside row.

An action-packed Sunday kicks off with the 100-lap All-Star Open where the 16 teams not locked into the main event will compete for two transfer spots that will go to the two highest finishers in the race. A third transfer spot will go to the Fan Vote for a driver that didn’t already lock in through the race.

Finally, the 200-lap All-Star Race will highlight the triumphant return to the historic North Carolina short track. Twenty-four drivers will vie for bragging rights and the $1 million payday. There will be one “All-Star Caution” at or around Lap 100. After that point, only one more set of new “sticker” tires can be used to the checkered flag.

