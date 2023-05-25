Mount Pisgah Print Ministry Telethon Friday night, Saturday morning

Jim Harris 2 seconds ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

(BBB) This Friday at 6pm, the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting their annual Print Ministry telethon.  Pastor Garvin Walls, HB Carney and pastors from around the area sit in and try to raise money for the Print Shop at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.  They try to raise enough money during this telethon to fund the print shop for one year.  At the print shop, they print bibles that are sent around the world to various countries and to missionaries to help spread the word of God.  The Telethon will air on Channel 12 on Friday, May 26th, from 6 – 10 pm and Saturday, May 27th, from 8am – 12pm.  We hope you join Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for their Annual Print Ministry on Channel 12 or online at www.bbbtv12.com.

Last year they were able to raise $255,300 in the 3-days. Please be sure to make your donation this year. Any amount helps. $1 will buy 4 John and Romans bibles. $1 for a New Testament. $3 will buy a whole bible. An entire truck load of paper costs $37,000. Out of 1 roll of paper, they can print 500 whole bibles, 2,500 New Testaments, and 12,000 John and Romans. They have printed over 10 million scriptures in 15 different languages.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

ORRCA set for June 5th meeting

(Submitted, Anderson County government) The Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance (ORRCA) will meet at 2 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.