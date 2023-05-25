Mount Pisgah Print Ministry Telethon Friday night, Saturday morning

(BBB) This Friday at 6pm, the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting their annual Print Ministry telethon. Pastor Garvin Walls, HB Carney and pastors from around the area sit in and try to raise money for the Print Shop at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. They try to raise enough money during this telethon to fund the print shop for one year. At the print shop, they print bibles that are sent around the world to various countries and to missionaries to help spread the word of God. The Telethon will air on Channel 12 on Friday, May 26th, from 6 – 10 pm and Saturday, May 27th, from 8am – 12pm. We hope you join Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for their Annual Print Ministry on Channel 12 or online at www.bbbtv12.com.

Last year they were able to raise $255,300 in the 3-days. Please be sure to make your donation this year. Any amount helps. $1 will buy 4 John and Romans bibles. $1 for a New Testament. $3 will buy a whole bible. An entire truck load of paper costs $37,000. Out of 1 roll of paper, they can print 500 whole bibles, 2,500 New Testaments, and 12,000 John and Romans. They have printed over 10 million scriptures in 15 different languages.