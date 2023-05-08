Members of Anderson County American Legion Post #172 and American Legion Riders Post #172 pictured at one of the Veterans Appreciation Breakfasts. (Photo submitted)

Military Veterans Appreciation Breakfast is Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Anderson County American Legion Post #172 and American Legion Riders Post #172.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, May 13th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton.  The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Many generous donors are also recognized for providing regular monthly door prizes.

June 10, 2023 is sponsored by Ray Varner Ford; July 8, 2023, is sponsored by Oak Ridge Moose Lodge 1316 and Women of the Moose 1062; August 12, 2023, is sponsored by Travis McCarter; September 9, 2023, is sponsored by Alexander Guest House; and October 14, 2023, is sponsored by Humana—Keith Rogers.

To learn more, e-mail VeteransofAndersonCounty@gmail.com, or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

