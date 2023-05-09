Megan Dawn “Nae-Nae/ Ma-Ma” Marshall

Jim Harris 19 hours ago

Megan Dawn “Nae-Nae/ Ma-Ma” Marshall, age 38, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2023 at her home.  She was born September 12, 1984 in Knoxville and was a graduate of Roane County High School.  She furthered her education at Tennessee School of Beauty where she became a licensed cosmetologist.  Megan enjoyed shopping and spending time with her nieces & nephews. She always told them she loved them to the moon and back. Preceded in death by her step-sister, Liliane Colette Martorelli; grandparents, Alex H. Marshall, Jr., and Dorothy Manner Marshall; grandfather, Alfred Mason Oliver Evans, Jr.

SURVIVORS

Loving Parents                     John W. “Bill” Marshall & Paula Evans Marshall of Kingston

Grandmother                       Mary Katherine Farr of Kingston

Brothers                               Jeremiah Jason Marshall of Kingston

                                              Alex Howard Marshall, IV and Cara Treadway Marshall of Lansing, NC

Nieces & Nephews           Maddox Marshall, Tessie Jean Seghers, Nadia Lauren Marshall, Nicola Ann Marshall

Step-nieces                           Allyszia Blackburn, Abby Blackburn

Fur Baby                                   Bandit

Lifelong Friends                       Ashley Duncan of New Orleans, Brittany Caulder of Dandridge

Robin Neu Melton, and Tabitha Inman, all of Kingston

Friend                                       James Cole

A host of extended family members and too many friends to mention.

A Celebration of Life will be held 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023 in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. Jody McLoud officiating. A balloon release will follow the service.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home off Kingston in charge of arrangements.

