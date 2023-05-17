MEDIC announces return of Parrot Head Week

It’s time for summer, and MEDIC is ready to kick things off with the annual Parrot Head Week from May 22 – 26.

MEDIC will be serving cheeseburgers to throughout the week, and donors will receive a special edition t-shirt (while supplies last), Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, and automatic entry to win one of five Margaritaville gift cards or a two-night stay at the hotel in Pigeon Forge.

Grilling schedule:

Monday – Athens Donor Center

Tuesday – Crossville Donor Center

Wednesday and Thursday – Ailor Avenue and Farragut Donor Centers

Friday – No grilling

On Wednesday and Thursday, donors at Ailor Avenue can enjoy live music from Barry Jolly in the outdoor tent sponsored by Pinnacle Financial.

Reserving a time slot is encouraged and can be completed in the MEDIC donor app, on the website at www.medicblood.org, or by calling 865-521-2683.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.medicblood.org.