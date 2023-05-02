May is Teacher Appreciation Month

(TDOE) Throughout the month of May, especially the week of May 8-12, the Tennessee Department of Education invites all Tennesseans to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month, Week, and Day and will highlight all the impactful work our teachers are doing across the state.

Governor Bill Lee proclaimed May 2023 as Teacher Appreciation Month, to recognize Tennessee teachers for their tireless dedication to students across the state. Additionally, Teacher Appreciation Week is May 8-12, and Teacher Appreciation Day is May 2. If you want to share why you love your current or previous teacher(s), please share on social media using #TNSupportsTeachers . If you are a current teacher and want to share why you love teaching, please share on social media using #WhyTeachTN . Throughout the month, the department will be promoting Teacher Appreciation Month on our social media channels, and we encourage you to participate to thank a great teacher!

“Teaching is more than a career—it’s a calling,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I’m proud to proclaim it ‘Teacher Appreciation Month’ to recognize the hard work and dedication of Tennessee teachers to prepare students for success in the classroom and beyond.”

“Teachers are the backbone of our schools and play a vital role in mentoring and leading students to success in and outside of the classroom,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thank you to each and every one of our educators for your dedication and passion each day. The time and work that you devote to your students is truly shaping the future of Tennessee.”

Tennessee teachers are shaping the minds of the over one million K-12 students across the state to ensure they have access to a high-quality education and are successful in the classroom, workforce, and life. They go above and beyond the call of duty, wearing many hats, to meet and support the needs of all students. Teachers also support their colleagues and communities, many spending countless hours after school at sporting events, tutoring, school clubs, and other extracurricular activities.