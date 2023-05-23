Mary Grace Vickery, age 57 of Caryville

Mary Grace Vickery, age 57 of Caryville, TN passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Juanita Vickery; and brother, Steve Vickery.

Mary is survived by her son, Elijah Roach of Caryville, TN; daughter, Lydia Roach of Caryville, TN; brothers, Allen Vickery and wife Ruby of Caryville, TN, Roger Vickery and wife Kimberly of Rocky Top, TN, and Dawny Vickery of Clinton, TN; sisters, Linda Tindell and husband Gary of Oak Ridge, TN, Dale Welch and husband Gary of Maynardville, TN, Rose Hall and Ricky of Clinton, TN, Marlene Baxter of Clinton, TN, Alma Wesley of Clinton, TN, Janie Hardison and husband Steve of Clinton, TN, Sue Huckaby and husband David of Clinton, TN. She also leaves behind 2 grandchildren, Travis Sharp and Lylian Poore, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mary’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN. Family and friends will gather for her graveside service on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Glen Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top, TN.

Jones Mortuary LLC, is serving the family of Mary Grace Vickery.

