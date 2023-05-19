Lou Davis, age 81 of Clinton

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

Lou Davis, age 81 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Anderson County, TN on May 23, 1941, to the late Charlie and Ester Turnbill Viles.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 4-6PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 6:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 12:30PM and go in funeral procession to Norris Memorial Garden for a 1:00pm graveside. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Donald W. Platz, age 85 of Andersonville

Donald W. Platz, age 85 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.