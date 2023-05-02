Local Sports Update: Truex keeps Dover wins in the family

LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE

SCOREBOARD, MONDAY 5/1/23

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Heritage 8 Anderson County 3

Bearden 12 Oak Ridge 1

Wartburg 21 Sunbright 0 (D3A tournament)

Powell 5 Cleveland 1

Lenoir City 21 Campbell County 5

Halls 8 Carter 2

Pineville (KY) 1 Jellico 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Clinton 1 Hardin Valley 0

Anderson County 8 Central 6

Oakdale 11 Rockwood 1

Meigs County 11 Midway 0

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

FRIDAY 4/28/23

Clinton 3 Cookeville 1

Bearden 8 Oak Ridge 6

Stone Memorial 7 Oakdale 3

Kingston 16 Rhea County 1

SATURDAY, 4/29/23

Oak Ridge 10 Clinton 5

Stone Memorial 7 Anderson County 4

Oliver Springs 9 Harriman 4

Midway 13 Oliver Springs 3

Tellico Plains 4 Oakdale 2

Midway 1 Monterey 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

SATURDAY, 4/29/23

Clinton 3 Powell 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

FRIDAY, 4/28/23

William Blount 8 Clinton 1

Oak Ridge 2 Maryville 1

NASCAR ON WYSH

(Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service/MRN.com) You could say NASCAR’s stop at Dover Motor Speedway was “All in the Family,” a kin-to-win kind of weekend. Martin Truex Jr. answered his younger brother Ryan’s NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Saturday with a win in Monday’s rain-delayed Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race – the fourth win of his career at the 1-mile oval he considers his home track.

Truex, who started 17th in the 36-car field after qualifying was cancelled due to weather, methodically worked his way forward in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The 42-year-old New Jersey native finally took the lead for the first time with 69 laps remaining and led all but one of those final laps to claim his first points-paying victory of the season, ending a 54-race winless streak.

He and his JGR pit crew ultimately had to earn the win with pit strategy and pit execution. On a pit stop during the race’s final caution period, Truex’s team opted to put only fresh right-side tires on his Toyota. With the quick stop, he was able to beat the field back out to the track and then on the ensuing re-start — with seven laps to go — hold off a hard-charging Ross Chastain, whose No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet had taken four fresh tires on the stop.

Team Penske’s Blaney finished third – his sixth top 10 of the season and second top three in the last two races. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron led a race-best 193 laps and added his series-best sixth stage win before finishing fourth. It marks the second time he’s led the most laps in a race this year but not claimed the victory.

Truex’s JGR teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell finished fifth and sixth.

Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Josh Berry rounded out the top 10. Berry was driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in place of Alex Bowman, who suffered a back injury racing sprint cars last Tuesday.

For a complete recap of Monday’s race, follow this link to MRN’s website.