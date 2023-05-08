LOCAL SPORTS UPDATE
SCOREBOARD
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
D4AAA (Friday) Halls 3 Clinton 1…Anderson County 10 Scott 0 (Scott eliminated)
(Saturday) Anderson County 7 Clinton 6 (CHS eliminated)…Halls 7 Anderson County 1 (Halls is District champion)
D3A
(Friday) Oneida 8 Wartburg 7 (Wartburg eliminated)…Coalfield 10 Oneida 0 (Coalfield is District champion)
D4A
(Friday) Oakdale 11 Midway 10 (Midway eliminated)…Oakdale 8 Greenback 5
(Saturday) Greenback 9 Oakdale 5 (Greenback is District champion)
D3AAAA
(Friday) Central 5 Oak Ridge 3…(Saturday) Oak Ridge 8 Powell 0 (3rd inning, will be completed Monday, winner to face Central).
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS
(Monday, 7:00) Scott at Clinton
SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL
(Friday) Rocket City Trash Pandas 6 Tennessee Smokies 2
(Saturday) Smokies 5 Trash Pandas 4
(Sunday) Rocket City 5 Tennessee 4
The Smokies return home to begin a series with the Montgomery Biscuits that will run Tuesday (May 9th) through Sunday (May 14th).